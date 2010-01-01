🌟 Introducing Holmic Corn Flakes! 🌽
Craving a delicious and nutritious breakfast? Look no further! Dive into a bowl of Holmic Corn Flakes, crafted with the finest quality corn sourced locally in India. Packed with goodness and bursting with flavor, our corn flakes promise to kickstart your day on the right note. Taste the difference with Holmic – where quality meets satisfaction! Try it today and elevate your breakfast game. 🥣 #HolmicCornFlakes #QualityBreakfast #StartYourDayRight 🌞
🌟 Introducing Holmic Muesli! 🌾
Revolutionize your breakfast routine with Holmic Diet Muesli – the perfect blend of nutrition and taste. Crafted with care using the finest quality ingredients, sourced locally in India, our muesli is designed to support your healthy lifestyle goals. Packed with fiber-rich oats, crunchy nuts, and dried fruits, Holmic Diet Muesli is the ideal choice for those seeking a delicious yet nutritious breakfast option. Start your day right with Holmic
🌟 Dive into Delight with Holmic Chocos! 🍫
Indulge your taste buds with Holmic Chocos – the ultimate blend of fun and flavor! Made with the finest quality cocoa and grains sourced from the heart of India, our chocos are a crunchy, chocolaty delight that will make your mornings memorable. Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, Holmic Chocos are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Treat yourself to a bowl of happiness with Holmic – where quality meets taste! #HolmicChocos #QualityIndulgence
🌟 Discover Holmic Granola Clusters! 🌰
Looking for a crunchy and wholesome snack that satisfies your cravings? Holmic Granola Clusters are here to delight your taste buds! Made with the finest quality ingredients sourced from across India, our granola clusters are packed with nuts, seeds, and oats, delivering a burst of flavor and energy in every bite. Elevate your snacking experience with Holmic – where quality meets taste! Grab a pack today and indulge guilt-free. #HolmicGranolaClusters
🌟 Discover the Delight of Holmic Diet Muesli! 🥣✨
Looking for a wholesome and delicious way to kickstart your day? Look no further than Holmic Diet Muesli! Specially crafted with your wellness in mind, our Diet Muesli is the perfect blend of nutrition and flavor. Packed with fiber-rich oats, crunchy nuts, and succulent fruits, it's the ideal choice for those aiming to maintain a balanced diet without compromising on taste. Start your mornings right with Holmic Diet Muesli
🌟 Dive into Holmic's Real Fruit Muesli! 🍇🥣
Experience the essence of real fruit with Holmic's Real Fruit Muesli – a delectable blend of nature's finest ingredients crafted to perfection! Immerse yourself in the luscious flavors of succulent fruits, carefully selected and preserved to bring you a taste sensation like no other. Each spoonful is a delightful symphony of textures and tastes, making every breakfast moment truly special. Holmic Real Fruit Muesli – where quality meets nature's bount
🌟 Indulge in Holmic's Peanut Dark Chocolate Bar! 🍫🥜
Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with the irresistible combination of rich dark chocolate and crunchy peanuts in Holmic's Peanut Dark Chocolate Bar! Crafted with the finest ingredients and a touch of indulgence, each bite is a symphony of flavors that will delight your senses. Whether you're craving a midday treat or a post-workout boost, this bar is the perfect choice for satisfying your sweet tooth while providing a dose of energy.
🌟 Holmic's Ashwagandha Almond Cinnamon Bar: A Unique Fusion of Wellness and Flavor! 🌿🍫
Elevate your snack game with Holmic's Ashwagandha Almond Cinnamon Bar – a delicious blend of wholesome ingredients infused with the power of ancient Ayurvedic herbs! Savor the rich flavors of crunchy almonds and warm cinnamon, perfectly complemented by the subtle earthiness of ashwagandha. Each bite is a symphony of taste and wellness, crafted with the utmost care and quality that Holmic is renowned for.
🌟 Elevate Your Fitness Game with Holmic's Whey Protein Bar! 💪🍫
Unlock your potential and fuel your workouts with Holmic's Whey Protein Bar – the ultimate blend of taste and performance! Crafted with the highest quality whey protein and premium ingredients, each bar is a powerhouse of nutrition designed to support your active lifestyle. Whether you're hitting the gym or on the go, Holmic's Whey Protein Bar is your perfect companion for building muscle, enhancing recovery, and crushing your fit
🌟 Holmic's Multigrain Fruit & Nut Bar: A Symphony of Flavors and Goodness! 🌾🍇
Experience the perfect blend of wholesome grains, succulent fruits, and crunchy nuts in Holmic's Multigrain Fruit & Nut Bar – a deliciously nutritious snack crafted with the utmost care and quality! Packed with the goodness of multiple grains and a variety of nuts and fruits, each bar is a delightful combination of taste and nutrition. Whether you're craving a midday pick-me-up or a post-workout refuel
🌟 Boost Your Immunity with Holmic's Spirulina Vitamin C Bar! 🌿🍊
Discover the power of nature's superfoods in Holmic's Spirulina Vitamin C Bar – a unique blend of spirulina and vitamin C packed into a delicious, convenient snack! Fuel your body with the nutrient-rich goodness of spirulina, known for its immune-boosting properties, combined with the refreshing zing of vitamin C. Each bar is meticulously crafted with the highest quality ingredients, ensuring you get the best of both worlds
🌟 Discover Our Comprehensive Range of Services 🛠️
At Holmic, we pride ourselves on offering a diverse array of services tailored to meet your every need. From cutting-edge product development to seamless distribution solutions, we've got you covered at every step of the way. Our services include:
At Holmic, excellence isn't just a goal – it's our commitment to you. Partner with us and unlock a world of possibilities for your business. #HolmicServices #ExcellenceEveryStepOfTheWay 🌟the unique needs of each client.
🌟 Embrace Excellence: Our Legacy of Crafting Superior Products 🌟
Established in 2014, our parent company embarked on a transformative journey fueled by a singular mission: to craft products of unparalleled quality. Guided by boundless ambition and an unwavering dedication to excellence, we set out to redefine industry standards across India. Today, we proudly stand as a beacon of distinction, offering a diverse portfolio of products that consistently exceed expectations nationwide.
Join us as we celebrate our remarkable journey towards greatness, marked by a relentless pursuit of perfection and an unyielding commitment to delivering the very best. Together, let's embrace a future where excellence knows no bounds. #BetterProducts #HighAmbition #Dedication #BestQualityInIndia 🌟
🌟 Founded in 2014: A New Era of Excellence 🌟
In the year 2015, our journey began with a bold vision and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Over the years, we've strived to push the boundaries of innovation and quality, setting new standards for the industry. Today, as we commemorate our founding year, we reflect on our achievements and look forward to a future filled with continued growth and success.
Join us in celebrating five years of excellence and innovation. With each passing year, we reaffirm our dedication to crafting superior products that enrich the lives of our customers. Here's to many more years of success ahead! #FoundingYear2014 #Excellence #Innovation 🌟
🌟 Uncompromising Quality: Our Commitment to Excellence 🌟
At Holmic, quality isn't just a promise; it's the cornerstone of everything we do. From the sourcing of raw materials to the final product on your shelf, we uphold the highest standards at every stage of production. Here's why our quality stands out:
When you choose Holmic, you're choosing more than just a product – you're choosing a promise of quality, integrity, and trust. Experience the Holmic difference today. #HolmicQuality #ExcellenceEveryTime 🌟
Experience unparalleled quality and craftsmanship with Sumati Foods' comprehensive third-party manufacturing services. With over 1 decade of industry expertise, we've perfected the art of manufacturing, ensuring that your brand's products are crafted to perfection every time.
At Sumati Foods, we take pride in our state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with cutting-edge technology and operated by a skilled team of professionals dedicated to delivering excellence. Whether you're looking to produce delectable chocolates, wholesome muesli blends, or delightful choco pillows, we have the capabilities and expertise to bring your vision to life.
Our commitment to quality is unwavering, with stringent quality control measures in place at every step of the manufacturing process. From sourcing the finest ingredients to packaging and distribution, we prioritize quality and consistency, ensuring that your brand's products meet and exceed the highest industry standards.
Partnering with Sumati Foods means more than just manufacturing – it's about entrusting your brand to a reliable partner who shares your commitment to excellence. Let us help you take your brand to new heights with our premier third-party manufacturing solutions. Experience the Sumati Foods difference today! 🍫🥣🛏️ #SumatiFoodsManufacturing #CraftingExcellence #YourBrandOurExpertise 🌟
🌟 Embark on a Journey with Our Visionary Founder, Rajiv Kumar Mehta – A Trailblazing Entrepreneur Hailing Straight from the Heart of the Valley! 🚀
Step into the world of Holmic, where passion meets purpose and innovation fuels our drive to revolutionize nutrition. Led by the indomitable spirit of Rajiv Kumar Mehta, our founder's unwavering commitment to excellence is the beating heart of everything we do. From the majestic valleys of inspiration springs forth our mission: to redefine what it means to nourish your body and soul. Join us in our quest for greatness as we pave the way for a healthier, happier tomorrow. Get ready to be inspired, get ready to thrive – with Holmic, the journey is just beginning! #Holmic #RevolutionizeNutrition #UnleashYourPotential 🌟💪
🌟 Unlock Your Potential with Holmic Sports Nutrition! 💪
Ready to take your performance to the next level? Look no further than Holmic – your ultimate destination for top-quality sports nutrition products in India! From protein powders to energy bars and everything in between, we've got you covered with a diverse range of nutritional essentials tailored to fuel your active lifestyle. Whether you're hitting the gym, dominating the field, or simply striving for your personal best, trust Holmic to provide the fuel you need to succeed. Elevate your game with Holmic – where excellence meets nutrition! #HolmicSportsNutrition #FuelYourSuccess #UnlockYourPotential 🏋️♂️🏃♀️
What's a product
🌟 Dive into a World of Delicious Innovation with Holmic's Nutrient-Packed Lineup! 🚀
Experience the perfect fusion of flavor and functionality with Holmic's range of nutrition bars, including our protein-packed whey protein bar, revitalizing ashwagandha bar, and energizing peanut bar. Whether you're crushing your workout or conquering your daily grind, these bars are your go-to companions for sustained energy and peak performance.
But that's not all – elevate your breakfast game with our premium corn flakes and muesli blends, meticulously crafted to deliver a powerhouse of nutrients and unbeatable taste. Each spoonful is a journey of discovery, offering a symphony of flavors and textures to tantalize your taste buds and fuel your day.
With Holmic, you're not just fueling your body – you're embarking on a culinary adventure, where every bite is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation. Join us and redefine the way you nourish yourself – because greatness begins with what you put in. Let's make every moment count, together. #Holmic #NutritionRedefined #FuelYourGreatness 🥣🌟or service you'd like to show.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Vill - Judi Kalan , Baddi Barotiwala road Near Indian oil Botting plant ,Baddi distt .Solan (H.P) 173205
Mon
10:30 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
10:30 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
10:30 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
10:30 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
10:30 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
10:30 am – 05:00 pm
Sun
By Appointment
Get in Touch with Sumati Foods Today!
mail on - info@sumatifoods.in
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
Copyright © 2014 SumatiFoods- All Rights Reserved.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.